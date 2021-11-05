If yesterday’s leaks of the upcoming Yeezy Season 8 sneaker wasn’t enough for you, additional unreleased models from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line have emerged on social media.

Yeezy Mafia has provided new looks at the purported 1050 V3 sample—a silhouette West showcased in 2016 at the Yeezy Season 3 runway show that has yet release to the public—in a grey colorway, along with the previously-unseen Yeezy 1020 model in a bold orange makeup.

As of now, release details for these Adidas Yeezy shoes have not been confirmed by the brand, but stay tuned for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (11/05): According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 1050 “Hi-Res” will launch in December at a retail price of $400. An official release date has yet to be announced by the brand, but check back soon with Sole Collector for more updates.