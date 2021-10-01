Earlier this week, Drake was again spotted wearing an unreleased Nike sneaker that was first seen on his feet in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video featuring Lil Durk, and now, it looks like the shoe could be coming to retail later this year.

According to py_rates on Twitter, the model in question is the Hot Step Air Terra, created in partnership with Drake’s Nike NOCTA sub-label. The shoe features a running-inspired aesthetic and wears a monochromatic white color scheme that’s accented with metallic silver accents throughout the upper, while an exposed Air unit appears at the heel.

Drake’s Nike Hot Stop Air Terra isn’t the only sneaker collab rumored to drop this year, with rumblings of an OVO x Nike Air Force 1 Low reportedly hitting shelves sometime in early 2021.

There’s no confirmed release date for Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra as of now, but the shoe is rumored to debut later in 2021 for a retail price of $150.

UPDATE (05/15): We’re still months away before Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneaker is set to make its retail debut but that didn’t stop the Canadian rapper from showing off new colorways. In addition to the all-white pair previewed earlier this year, Drake has shown off another tonal makeup of the shoe, this time featuring a snakeskin upper. Release info for the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra has yet to be confirmed by the brand but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/01): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz, we now have a detailed look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in the “White/Chrome” colorway. As of now, the release info for the shoe has yet to be announced by Nike but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via Champagnepapi