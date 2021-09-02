Well known for its exclusive releases, the European retailer Size? has a new collaboration with Adidas in the works.

Size?’s latest wave of projects is showcased on its app through the store’s “Previews SS21” program and includes a new iteration of the Adidas Campus 80 that’s inspired by the classic film Fight Club. More specifically, the pair is based around the movie’s protagonist Tyler Durden and his split personalities. The shoe wears a predominantly black suede upper with each portion of the shoe representing Durden’s different egos, while the character’s name is applied on the tongue. The finishing touch is the white marbled outsole featuring the text “Fight Club” in the classic neon pink hue. Grab a closer look at the collab below.

Aside from this early preview, there haven’t been any specific details announced regarding a release. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (09/02): After a teaser at the top of the year, Size? has announced the official release details for its Fight Club-themed Adidas Campus 80 collaboration. With a retail price of £100 (around $138 USD), the sneakers will release in men’s and women’s sizing on Friday, Sept. 10 via the Size? app. Readers can take a closer look at the shoe’s finer points below.

Image via Size?

Image via Size?

Image via Size?

Image via Size?

Image via Size?

Image via Size?