Thus far, the "Shattered Backboard" theme has been mostly reserved for the Air Jordan 1, but that could be changing soon.

According to leak accounts Soleheatonfeet, Mr_unloved1s, DJ Folk and Coley2xs, the popular colorway is coming to the Air Jordan 5 in Fall 2021. Early images of the shoe have yet to surface, but a mock-up rendering from zSneakerheadz suggests that this particular iteration will be slightly different from prior Jordan 5 releases, as the netting on the side will also be featured on the collar. Elsewhere, the shoe wears a predominantly white color scheme that's paired with orange accents on the sock liner and midsole.

Jordan Brand debuted the "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 in 2015 as a nod to Michael Jordan's backboard-shattering dunk during a 1985 Nike exhibition game in Italy along with the orange jersey he was wearing.

UPDATE (09/11): Official images of the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 5 Retro, which is now expected to release on Oct. 2 for $190.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Shattered Backboard"

Release Date: 10/02/21

Color: White/Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Total Orange

Style #: DC1060-100

Price: $190

Image via Nike

