Supreme's latest Air Force 1 has become a staple of the the brand's collections in recent seasons, its first Nike collaboration to continually restock. Currently offered in tonal black and white variations, a new pair could be joining the group soon.

According to py_rates, a third similarly styled Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low in "Flax/Flax" is in the works. A product image is not yet available, but the leaker account's mock-up depicts wheat-colored AF1 Low reminiscent of Nike's usual fall releases with Supreme's red box logo branding on the heel counter. A gum sole and boot-style laces are included in the rendering, and it's likely that this pair would also come packaged with alternate Supreme-branded laces like the aforementioned black and white colors.

This leak comes around a full year ahead of the expected release date, as this Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Flax/Flax" is slated to drop at the end of 2021. Check back for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (08/16): Today, Supreme unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection and included in the preview is confirmation that the “Flax” Air Force 1 collab is releasing. There’s currently no official release date available for the shoe but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (07/03): A first look at the rumored Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 “Flax” via Sneakerjamz. The shoe remains prettty consistent with the previous minimally-branded Supreme Air Force 1s, but this time styled in wheat-colored nubuck. A release date hasn’t been announced, but we’ll continue to follow-up in the coming months.