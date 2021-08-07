Images have surfaced of a possible Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle collaboration.

Fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara was seen wearing what’s believed to be the unreleased sneaker, coming in a navy and black colorway, with double-layered white Swooshes and the Fragment lighting bolt imprint right above the midsole. It wouldn’t be the first time the brands collaborated—Sacai teamed up with Fragment to deliver a minimal Chuck Taylor Converse All Star model back in 2017.

As of this writing, the Fragment x Sacai Waffle collab hasn’t been confirmed by any of the parties rumored to be involved, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (01/02): New information about the Fragment x Sacai Nike LDWaffle has surfaced. According to Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, the collab is releasing at select retailers sometime in Spring/Summer 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/07): Thanks to @Brandon1an on Twitter, we now have a detailed look at the two Fragment x Sacai Nike LDWaffles rumored to drop this summer. Grab a closer look below as we wait the official launch details.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an