A follow-up to rumors regarding the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 release, new reports suggest that there may be another sneaker collaboration from Virgil Abloh that fans can look forward to later this year.

According to leaker py_rates, the designer is dropping three iterations of the recently-unveiled Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit. It’s also worth noting that the mock-up photo shows the Air Zoom Alphafly Next% instead of the aforementioned Tempo model dressed in their rumored color schemes including “Black/White/Scream Green,” “White/Black/Solar Red,” and “Racer Blue/Black/Pink Glow/White.”

The upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit is currently rumored to drop sometime in the fall season for a retail price of $260 each. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/18): S.sam.group has shared a first look at the Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% in the “Black/White/Scream Green” colorway, which is expected to be one of three makeups reportedly releasing this fall. As of now, Nike has yet to announce the release info for this collab, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (06/07): A tentative release date for the Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% is set for Friday, July 23, the same day the Summer Olympics 2021 begin in Tokyo. Two colorways are set to release including Black/White/Scream Green and Racer Blue/Black/Pink Glow. The pairs retail for $260 each.

