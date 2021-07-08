It appears Jordan Brand may soon let fans create their own Air Jordan 4 colorway, with a new "DIY" make-up reportedly coming to the model later this year.

According to zSneakerheadz, the "DIY" Jordan 4 will hit shelves this summer, but is expected to be available exclusively in grade school sizing. While images of the shoe have yet to surface, a description shared by the account suggests it will be white-based, with black trim, complete with a set of markers that will allow the wearer to customize the look. Some of you may remember Reebok rolling out a similar concept on its ATR Talkin' Krazy model in 2009.

As of now, a release date for the Jordan 4 GS "DIY" has yet to be announced, but expect the colorway to make its way onto shelves sometime in the summer. We'll update you with new information and a first look as it becomes available.

UPDATE (07/08): A first look at the grade-school exclusive “DIY” Air Jordan 4 has arrived courtesy of @Brandon1an on Instagram. As of now, the pair is currently scheduled to hit shelves on Aug. 19 but the official release info hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 4 Retro GS "DIY"

Release Date: 08/19/21

Color: White/Volt-Black

Style #: DC4101-100

Price: $150

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an