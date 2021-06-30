A unique Nike SB Dunk High linked to this year’s 4/20 celebration has surfaced.

An early image via solebyjc showcases the “Strawberry Cough” SB Dunk High, which gets its name from a popular strain of marijuana. The shoe features a textured red upper with green suede overlays, giving it the appearance of an actual strawberry, finished off by a translucent outsole. A coughing strawberry logo adorns the heels and insoles.

According to Nike SB or Nothing, the “Strawberry Cough” SB Dunk High is the work of artist Todd Bratrud, who is no stranger to creating 4/20 sneakers for Nike SB. Most notably, Bratrud is responsible for the classic “Skunk” Dunks and “White Widow” SB Dunk Mid.

There is no official release date or price on these yet, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/30): Originally expected to release on 4/20, Todd Bratrud’s “Strawberry Cough” Nike SB Dunk Cough had been indefinitely pushed back, but appears to still be queued for an upcoming launch. Official photos of the shoe just hit Nike’s server, when typically means that a release is imminent. At this point, nothing has been confirmed by Nike or Nike Skateboarding, but we’ll keep you posted as news develops.

Image via Nike

