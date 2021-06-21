Michael Jordan has the “Concord” Air Jordan 11. Kobe Bryant has the “Grinch” Nike Kobe 6. For LeBron James, the sneaker most often pointed out as his single greatest signature release is the “South Beach” LeBron 8, a pre-heat colorway from 2010 that perfectly ushered in his tenure in Miami. The “South Beach” 8 is perhaps the cornerstone of Nike Basketball’s late 2000s/early 2010s Golden Era and partially responsible for modern sneaker hype as we know it. With James’ signature models getting the retro treatment in recent years, fans have eagerly awaited the return of one shoe—and it sounds like it’s happening next year.

According to reputable sneaker news leaker Soleheatonfeet, the “South Beach” LeBron 8 retro is due out during Spring 2021. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the colorway description aligns with the original, which have recently sold for $1000-$1,500 on resell platform StockX.

UPDATE (04/30): Thanks to @Brandon1an on Twitter, we now have a first look at this year’s version of the coveted “South Beach” LeBron 8. As of now, the pair is slated to hit shelves this spring, but release details have yet to be confirmed by Nike.

UPDATE (06/21): Official Nike product images of this year’s “South Beach” LeBron 8 have surfaced, which typically suggests that a release could be imminent. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike LeBron 8 QS “South Beach”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Retro/Pink Flash-Filament Green-Black

Style #: CZ0328-400

Price: $200

Image via Nike, H/T US 11

Image via Brandon1an

