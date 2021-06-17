With a handful of women's exclusive Air Jordan styles already confirmed to release this year, the list expands with a new Air Jordan 6 colorway reportedly releasing in the summer.

According to @zSneakerheadz, a new "White/Sail/Metallic Gold/Barely Rose" iteration of Michael Jordan's sixth signature shoe is slated to launch in November. While photos haven't surfaced, a mock-up rendering provided by the account shows a clean white and sail-based execution with gold accents on the lace lock and on the heel's pull tab. This iteration is also expected to include a gold hoop earring-inspired Jumpman hangtag. Completing the look is a white and sail-colored midsole with Barely Rose speckling on the translucent outsole.

As of now, this women's exclusive "Gold Hoops" Air Jordan 6 is reportedly dropping on July 1 for a retail price of $190.

UPDATE (06/16): First look at the upcoming “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 via Jordin Canada.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Women's "Gold Hoops"

Release Date: 07/01/21

Color: White/Sail/Metallic Gold/Barely Rose

Style #: DH9696-100

Price: $190