With the abundance of Air Jordan 1 High colorways already rumored to be hitting stores next year, a brand new iteration is reportedly joining the lineup.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair styled in "Seafoam/Healing Orange/White" will debut sometime in Summer 2021. While images of the shoe have yet to leak, a mock-up depiction provided by zSneakerheadz suggests that it will feature a "Chicago"-esque color blocking but replace the red hue on the overlays with seafoam green. This pair also incorporates orange accents on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Readers should keep in mind that this is only a mock-up at this stage and the retail version could end up looking different.

There's currently no concrete release info for this "Seafoam" Air Jordan 1 High, but we'll keep you updated with new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (05/19): Official images of the “Seafoam” Air Jordan 1 High Women’s, which is currently set to release on Aug. 12 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s "Seafoam"

Release Date: 08/12/21

Color: Seafoam/Healing Orange/White

Style #: CD0461-002

Price: $170

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike