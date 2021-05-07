Around this time last year, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 made its debut in the “Alien” colorway and it looks like a new take of the original makeup is on the way.

The Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the Yeezy Boost 380 in the latest “Alien Blue” iteration is set to hit shelves sometime in spring 2021. Based on the mock-up photo shared by the account, the upcoming release is expected to be a remixed version of the original “Alien” pair with a similarly-styled grey Primeknit upper but this time with a mint green perforated panel on the sides. Additional details include the Boost-cushioned midsole that’s dressed in light blue and white tones while a grey outsole caps off the look.

As of now, an official release date for this “Alien Blue” Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 has not been announced by the brand, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/07): Thanks to @Brandon1an on Twitter, here’s a first look at the “Alien Blue” Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 that’s currently scheduled on release on May 31 for $230.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an