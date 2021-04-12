Getting to lend your vision to the original Air Jordan is a feat few sneaker aficionados accomplish. Doing so four times leaves one in extremely rare territory, which is exactly where Aleali May will find herself later this year.

Images of another collaborative Air Jordan 1 by Aleali have surfaced—this time the Zoom CMFT variation of the model in a green and royal blue make-up. Her sporty, varsity jacket aesthetic carries over in the form of an inner bootie that also extends to fill in Swoosh cutouts along the quarters. Chenille detail can be found on the Wings logos, another callback to one of her previous drops. A circular ‘A’ emblem on the tongue and facsimile signature on the left heel officially mark Aleali’s work on the iconic model.

Nike has yet to announce a release date for Aleali’s Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, but the loading of official images is typically an indication that an announcement is around the corner. We’ll continue to keep you posted on the drop in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (04/12): After product images surfaced earlier this year, we’re finally learning about the release of May’s Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT collab. For her fourth Air Jordan collaboration, May designed a new collection dubbed “Califia” that pays homage to her experiences in the drill team during middle school and high school, which was the time when she first fell in love with streetwear and varsity style.

May focused on women’s empowerment throughout the capsule’s design process including referencing Califia, the Black queen who potentially influenced the naming of her home state, California. Another influence for this project is her drill coach, Shanora Holloway, who aided her and others grow as individuals beyond the field. Aside from the Jordan 1, this capsule will include apparel for the first time since working with Jordan Brand.

May’s “Califia” collection with Jordan Brand will be released on April 22 via SNKRS, Jordan.com and at select retailers.

