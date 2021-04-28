As the year winds down, it's been revealed that the Air Jordan 1 KO will once again be revived in the "Chicago" colorway.

Originally released in 1986, the colorway made its long-awaited return in 2010 and released again in 2014 alongside a "Sport Blue" make-up. Much like the Air Jordan 1 High it borrows its nickname from, the canvas-based shoe is wrapped in white, black, and red, staying true to its OG roots. It's finished off with a white midsole and red outsole.

According to Sneakerfiles, the Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago" is set to release at select retailers in Spring 2021 at a retail price of $140. Check some first-look images below and keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (04/28): SNKRS app confirms that the “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 KO will release via The Draw on May 12 at 10:00 AM EST. Retail will be $140.

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago"

Release Date: 05/12/21

Color: White/Black/University Red

Style #: DA9089-100

Price: $140

Image via Nike

