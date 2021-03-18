Along with the upcoming Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaboration rumored to hit shelves this summer, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike could have another sneaker project releasing this year.

The Japanese designer took to social media this week to preview his collaborative Fragment x Nike Dunk High. The image shared only reveals the shoe in its greyscale form, but it does feature a traditional two-toned color blocking with the label's iconic lightning bolt logo embedded on the heel counter. Adding to the look is a white midsole that's written with various texts and numbers including "FA21" hinting that the collab could be dropping at the end of this year.

In addition to Fujiwara's Fragment x Nike Dunk High preview, the Swoosh confirmed the release of a new set of Dunks for spring 2021.

As of now, there's no word on a release date for this Fragment x Dunk High collab but we'll update you as more information comes in.

UPDATE (01/09): New info on the rumored Fragment x Nike Dunk High collab has leaked. According to py_rates, the special project is a reissue of the brand's "City Pack" from 2010 and will include three different colorways dropping in Fall 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (03/18): With release details still unconfirmed, new images are surfacing of the “Beijing” colorway from the Fragment x Nike Dunk High pack expected to release this fall. The Wine/Black/White colorway is similar to the original version from 2010’s City Pack, but uses matching left and right color blacking as opposed to the mismatched look of the original.

Check back for more updates on this pending release.