The Air Jordan 5 "Toro" or "Raging Bull" is one of the most popular non-original colorways to ever release, and the beloved style may be returning to shelves in 2021.

According to zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the red suede pair from 2009's Jordan 5 "Defining Moments" pack will be dropping sometime within the spring or summer season next year. Although the red colorway originally came bundled with a 3M iteration, it appears that only the red suede makeup is returning. It's worth noting that the shoe pictured above is the original release from '09 as the upcoming version has yet to surface.

As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed that the "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5s are returning.

UPDATE (09/08/20): Additional details on next year's "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5 release have surfaced. According to DJ Folk and zSneakerheadz, the popular colorway is slated to return on April 10, 2021 for $190 but Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the leaked info.

UPDATE (11/12/21): As the April 10 release date approaches, official images of this year's "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5 retro have hit Nike's website. Grab a closer look below and its accompanying OG-styled packaging from the 2009's Air Jordan 5 "Defining Moments" Pack.

UPDATE (03/27): Nike’s SNKRS app confirmes that the “Raging Bull" (“Toro Bravo”) Air Jordan 5 Retro will return on April 10 for $190.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike