Early details surrounding an upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 release have emerged. According to leaker py_rates, the Kanye West-designed dad shoe will be dropping in a new “Cream” colorway early next year.

While early images have yet to surface, a rendering provided by the leaker account suggests that the upcoming iteration of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will wear a tonal cream makeup throughout the shoe. Adding contrast are light pink accents on the toe and a Boost-cushioned midsole.

As of now, an exact release date for the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” has yet to be confirmed by Adidas, but the style is expected to hit shelves sometime in March 2021 for $300.

*LEAK ALERT*: A new Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will be dropping next March in a Cream/Cream colour way.

The pair will retail at $300.

Check out our mock up in the pic below and let us know if you’re a fan or not?

Please RT & Follow for more info on future drops.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/HBm50dczsh — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) September 7, 2020

UPDATE (02/28): Adidas has just dropped off the first official images of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” set to release in March 2021. The official shots follow suit to the mock-ups previously provided, you can check them out down below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas