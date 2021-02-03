One of the most important sneaker collaborations of all time appears to be poised for a retro.

Originally released in 2000, the Stussy x Nike Air Huarache LE was the first-ever collaboration between the Laguna Beach streetwear brand and the Swoosh. It was also one of the very first sportswear/streetwear collaborations, kicking off what's been over two decades of projects that have helped shape today's industry. The pairs came in two original colorways: Desert Oak/Reed/Light Straw (above) and a Dark Olive/White/Varsity Maize/Ivory variation.

The 2000 Huarache project was helmed by Nike collab guru Fraser Cooke and Stussy UK's Michael Kopelman. Cooke and Kopelman had previously founded the ahead-of-its-time London boutique Hit and Run (later renamed The Hideout) followed by Footpatrol before landing at their respective gigs at the turn of the millennium.

21 years later, both Air Huarache colorways have popped up in Stussy's Spring '21 lookbook. With that collection set to begin releasing this Friday, Feb. 5, it's likely that a launch for the sneakers could be announced soon. Check back here for updates.