It's been less than a month since Salehe Bembury revealed a follow-up to last year's "Peace Be the Journey" New Balance 2002R, and now the former Versace sneaker designer is showing off what appears to be yet another collab with the Boston-based footwear brand.

This time, Bembury is taking a sharp left turn away from retro silhouettes in favor of the experimental Test Run Project 3 model. Introduced in 2019, the eco-friendly model is notable for being constructed with scraps and surplus materials from past New Balance sneakers. The trail-friendly model has been frequently worn by Bembury on the early morning hikes that have become a staple of his Instagram content.

Bembury's rendition of the New Balance Test Run Project 3 includes a cheetah printed underlay, grey suede, and orange webbing with a pattern reminiscent of the finger prints used on the heel of the aforementioned 2002R collabs. Bembury's name appears on the colorful tongue tab, and a mix of colors is also used on the heel.

As of now, there is no information on a release date for the Salehe Bembury x New Balance Test Run Project 3.