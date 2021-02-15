TikTok star Noah Beck goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Cookies N' Kicks in Los Angeles and talks about how he got into Air Force 1s, who had the best sneakers in the Sway House, and his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio ruining a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan IVs.

The hosts of the Internet’s biggest sneaker shows, Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run, come together in The Complex Sneakers Podcast. Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne discuss the most important sneaker news and topics every week, and give their expert opinions that can only be told authentically from Complex.





Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg

