One of the many reissues that will be part of the Nike Dunk's 2021 lineup is the UNLV colorway from the original 1985 "Be True to Your School" series.

An early look shared by @brandon1an on Twitter revealed that the classic iteration modeled after the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is releasing as a low-top instead of the original release's high-top construction. The shoe boasts a grey and red color combo on the leather upper but is contrasted by a white midsole and a red outsole. Similar to the other collegiate-styled colorways that dropped this year, there aren't any details on the shoe that connects it to UNLV.

As of now, this "UNLV" Nike Dunk Low is scheduled to drop on Jan. 14, 2021 at Nike.com and at select retailers for $100. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Nike Dunk Low "UNLV"

Release Date: 02/18/21

Color: Medium Grey/Red/White

Style #: DD1391-002

Price: $100

UPDATE (02/04): After a slight delay, the "UNLV" Dunk Lows are scheduled to arrive alongside additional styles on Thursday, Feb. 18 for a retail price of $100.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike