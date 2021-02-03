In addition to the current offerings from Nike Basketball's signature lines, a new performance model is set to begin its rollout soon.

This week, official retail images of the Nike Cosmic Unity have surfaced in its upcoming "Green Glow" colorway. While the Swoosh has yet to officially unveil the shoe, the upper appears to feature a knitted construction while a large translucent Swoosh appears on the lateral portion and extends onto the protruding green heel counter and the Air Zoom-cushioned midsole. Adding to the look are multicolored shoelaces and herringbone traction covering the outsole.

This also isn't the first time we've seen the model, as Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was seen wearing an all-black colorway during a pre-game shoot around last month.

As of now, an official release date for the Nike Cosmic Unity has not yet been established by the brand. Grab a detailed look below and keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Cosmic Unity

Release Date: 03/12/21

Price: $150

UPDATE (02/03): After a handful of teasers, Nike has officially unveiled the Cosmic Unity basketball shoe. Much more than just a striking new design, the model holds the distinction of being the brand's first performance shoe with at least 25 percent recycled content. Part of the brand's ongoing Move to Zero campaign, the Cosmic Unity uses a recycled cable yarn upper, a full-length Zoom Air Strobel made partially of reused material, and Crater Foam midsole. Partially recycled materials are also used on the insole, shoelaces, and even the Swoosh logo.

Retailing at $150, the Nike Cosmic Utility debuts in the black-based "Green Glow" colorway on Feb. 26 followed by the "Amalgam" on March 7 and the "Space Hippie" makeup on March 12.

Nike Cosmic Utility "Amalgam," Image via Nike

Nike Cosmic Utility "Space Hippie," Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike