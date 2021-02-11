Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by comedian and sneakerhead Sal Vulcano of the Impractical Jokers to talk about how he got obsessed with sneakers, why he bought fake sneakers, and why Nike won't show him any love.

