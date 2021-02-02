Next year marks the 30th Anniversary of Michael Jordan winning his first NBA championship and the sneaker he wore to do it, the Air Jordan 6. According to the rumor mill, one of the model's most popular colorways could be back on the market to celebrate.

Soleheatonfeet reports at the "Carmine" Jordan 6, last available in 2014, is making its return to retail in 2021. The shoe, known for its bold color block, first released in 1991 and retroed for the first time as part of a Countdown Pack in 2008.

As of now, Jordan Brand has not confirmed the release and a date has not been revealed. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/01): According to zSneakerheadz, the classic "Carmine" Air Jordan 6 is slated to drop on Feb. 20, 2021.

UPDATE (10/06): Additional details regarding next year's Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" release have surfaced. Per zSneakerheadz, the classic colorway is now said to release on Feb. 13, 2021, which is a week ahead of the initially rumored Feb. 20 launch date. The account has also revealed that the shoe is releasing for the whole family including in men’s, grade school, pre-school, toddler, and crib sizes.

UPDATE (12/13): Via the SNKRS app, Nike has confirmed the Feb. 13, 2021 release of the "Carmine" Air Jordan 6 Retro OG. Additionally, the brand shared a couple early photos of the upcoming release, which will feature the original 'Nike Air' branding on the heel.

UPDATE (02/02): Official images of the "Carmine" Air Jordan 6 Retro have surfaced ahead of its scheduled Feb. 13 release date.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Carmine"

Release Date: 02/13/2021

Color: White/Black/Carmine

Style #: CT8529-106

Price: $190

Image via Nike

