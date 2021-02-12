Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand has in the works for next year, word of another UNC-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is making rounds.
According to ZSneakerheadz, a pair styled in white, University Blue and black is on the way. While images of the forthcoming retro have not yet leaked, the provided mock-up suggests possible "Chicago" style blocking with a Tar Heels palette. The release has not been confirmed by Nike or Jordan Brand.
The rumored release date is expected sometime in early 2021 at a retail price of $170. Stick with Sole Collector for updates on this drop in the coming months.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "UNC"
Release Date: 03/06/2021
Color: White/University Blue-Black
Style #: 555088-134
Price: $170
UPDATE (02/11): After learning that the "University Blue" Air Jordan 1 High release has been delayed to March 6, official product images of the colorway have surfaced via Nike.