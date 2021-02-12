Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand has in the works for next year, word of another UNC-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is making rounds.

According to ZSneakerheadz, a pair styled in white, University Blue and black is on the way. While images of the forthcoming retro have not yet leaked, the provided mock-up suggests possible "Chicago" style blocking with a Tar Heels palette. The release has not been confirmed by Nike or Jordan Brand.

The rumored release date is expected sometime in early 2021 at a retail price of $170. Stick with Sole Collector for updates on this drop in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "UNC"

Release Date: 03/06/2021

Color: White/University Blue-Black

Style #: 555088-134

Price: $170

UPDATE (02/11): After learning that the "University Blue" Air Jordan 1 High release has been delayed to March 6, official product images of the colorway have surfaced via Nike.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike