Adidas' collaborations are off to a quick start in 2021 with a new sneaker project set to drop this week with Xhibition.

After sharing multiple teasers on social media, the Cleveland-based boutique has officially unveiled its trail-ready FYW Secant collab. The low-cut silhouette boasts a stealthy premium black leather upper with stitched-in Three Stripes branding on the sides as well as suede overlays on the toe box and heel counter. Signifying that this is indeed a collab between Xhibition and Adidas is the co-branded tongue tags. The look is completed with a purple-colored midsole and a translucent outsole. Grab a detailed look at the collab below.

Readers will be able to pick up the Xhibition x Adidas FYW Secant exclusively at Xhibition.co on Jan. 14 at 10am for $139.

Image via Xhibition

Image via Xhibition

Image via Xhibition

Image via Xhibition