Following the launch of Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 2.0 exclusively in kids' sizing last month, the coveted kicks will reportedly receive another limited release next year.

Thanks to leaker account Ovrnundr, the 2020 version of the model features new and improved materials from its predecessor, but will retain all of its signature details including a mesh base upper brown suede overlays and red Swoosh on the sides. According to the post, the upcoming launch is also expected to be limited to only 8,000 pairs.

While the official release information has not yet been confirmed by the brand, the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0 is rumored to return sometime in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (12/23): Nike has confirmed that the Tom Sachs-designed Mars Yard 2.5 is on the way, but is asking for the help of fans to wear test the shoe prior to its launch. Applications to join the Mars Yard 2.5 Wear Test program will be chosen via a one-minute video uploaded to Instagram explaining why you want to join, and it must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020. Those selected are required to provide feedback on the Mars Yard 2.5. At the end of the program, the shoes will be returned, sanitized, studied, repaired, and reissued.

"With this particular challenge, we are engaging people to really think about this shoe and bring different perspectives, both culturally and environmentally,” says Sachs. "This is an opportunity to invite a larger audience to really indulge in our favorite part of the process — learning about things and making stuff. The process is the most valuable thing, and if the end result is a great pair of shoes, that’s fantastic. But I think it's really important that the testing process celebrates the journey."

A wider release of the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5 has yet to be announced.

UPDATE (01/22): The participants for Phase One of the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5 wear-testing program have been selected. Sachs confirmed on Instagram that the individuals who have been chosen will be notified shortly via Instagram DM and will have 36 hours to accept. The testing process will start on Feb. 1 with Phase Two wear-testers to be announced at a later date.

