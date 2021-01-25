On the heels of its "Fossil Stone" and "Black" Nike Air Force 1 drops last December, Stussy is taking on a new project with the silo to kick off the year.

The brand has revealed that it's teaming up with Los Angeles-based art practice Lookout & Wonderland to launch a collection of hand-dyed pairs of the aforementioned Air Force 1 collaboration. Each sneaker is prepared in tannins, then dyed with plants known for vivid colors and soothing properties, all ethically harvested by Lookout & Wonderland. Five unique dyes represent Stussy's world tour cities: New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

A limited amount of pairs will be available at stussy.com this Friday, Jan. 29 at 1 P.M. EST / 10 A.M. PST.