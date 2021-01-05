New year, new sneakers. And plenty of them, as per usual. Jordan Brand, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and New Balance are all dropping off some new releases worth consideration as your first cop of 2021.

The drops kick off on Wednesday morning with Russell Westbrook's Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 making its debut. That will be followed up by Kylian Mbappe's special colorway of the LeBron 18 arriving to select retailers on Thursday morning. A majority of this week's releases occur on Friday with the Stray Rats x New Balance 574, "Vieux Lyon" Adidas ZX 8000, Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97, "Neon" Air Max 95 NDSTRKT, Kung Fu Panda x Reebok collection, and New Balance 57/40 all making their way to stores. Things wrap up on Saturday with the arrival of the "Volt Gold" Air Jordan 1.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.