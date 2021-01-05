More often than not, sneaker collaborations are leaked on the web weeks (sometimes even months) in advance, but every so often, the collaborators take things into their own hands. This time, Sneakersnstuff co-founders Erik Fagerlind and Peter Jannson have shared a preview of their next collab with New Balance on social media.

The duo will soon deliver a New Balance 920 collab alongside a range of appaarel pieces as part of their upcoming "SNS Sports World" project. This collaborative Made in UK-lifestyle model features predominantly orange suede upper that's complemented by a pine green tongue with yellow branding. Connecting this shoe to the retailer is the SNS-branded dubrae at the forefoot. Rounding out the look is a sail ENCAP midsole and a black outsole. Grab a detailed look below.

The Sneakersnstuff x New Balance 920 "Sports World" collab is releasing via raffle on the SNS app starting on Jan. 7. The full "SNS Sports World" collection will be available on Jan. 15.

Image via SneakersNStuff

