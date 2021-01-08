Prior to the release of Skepta's Nike Shox TL arriving this Thursday, leaks suggest that the Grime artist will have a new collaboration with the Swoosh coming in Spring 2020.

According to py_rates, the artist's next collab will be on the Air Tailwind V, but an early look has not yet been provided. Based on the description, the shoe is dressed in a black-based color scheme that's complemented by chrome accents. Similar to the past Skepta x Nike collabs, fans can also expect special branding on the shoe.

While official release info has yet to be announced, the Skepta x Nike Air Tailwind V currently has a tentative Spring 2020 launch date along with a $180 price tag.

UPDATE (01/08): While Skepta's Air Max Tailwind V collab didn't release in 2020 as initially reported, a first look at the Grime artist and Nike's next sneaker project has surfaced via a listing on eBay. There's currently no release info available for the Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind V collab, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay