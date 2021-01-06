Designer Salehe Bembury's "Peace Be the Journey" New Balance 2002R was one of the standout releases during a huge year for the brand in 2020, and it looks like the two will soon revisit the model with a new theme.

Bembury previewed today a previously unseen New Balance 2002R in a new colorway. While only a portion of the heel can be seen, this iteration replaces the orange suede used on the "Peace be the Journey" with a teal color accented by neon green. Like their previous collaboration, this 2002R features a fingerprint-like pattern at its heel cutout along with a splatter print on the rear midsole.

In December, Bembury confirmed his departure from Versace, where he most recently served as the brand's vice president of sneakers and men's footwear. He has since announced his own brand, Spunge.

The teaser photo is captioned "Water," which could be indicative of the story being told this time around. As of now, there is no release information for this Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R, but readers can expect to learn more soon.