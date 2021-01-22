For fans who struck out on the debut colorways at ComplexLand last month, the official launch of Salehe Bembury's Anta SB-02 sneaker is going down soon.

Announced today on the designer's @beaspunge Instagram account, the Salehe Bembury x Anta SB-02 is confirmed to hit shelves on Jan. 26. Accompanying the new launch info was lookbook imagery showing recording artist Aminé rocking the shoe. The low-top silhouette appears in a blue color scheme featuring a mesh base on the upper that's encapsulated by a dark blue shell utilizing Anta's Nest technology. The style is capped off with a rubber outsole that wraps around a thick midsole.

Aside from his work with Anta, Bembury recently teased what an upcoming New Balance 2002R collab, a follow-up to his "Peace be the Journey" project from 2020.

Bembury's Anta collaboration will be released Jan. 26 exclusively on beaspunge.com. The low-top SB-02 (pictured) retails for $90, while the high-top SB-01 is priced at $120. Check out a detailed look below.