READYMADE, a Japanese brand founded by lead designer Yuta Hosokawa, is reportedly set to release a collaborative Nike Blazer Mid in the coming months.

Like many present day designer collaborations, the shoe is disruptive, highlighted by unfinished looking layers and reimagined branding. Black and white panels work along with a printed collar on the upper, which sits atop a bubbled sole that's almost Boost-like in appearance. The standout feature is warped Swoosh branding along the sides, popping off the dark base in bright orange. Additional logo hits adorn the heel.

A release date for the collaboration hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be available sometime this year.

READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid

Release Date: 02/27/21

Color: Black/Vast Grey-Volt-Total Orange

Style #: CZ3589-001

Price: $150

UPDATE (01/21): Fresh off of a Travis Scott co-sign, the READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid has surfaced in a new white-based colorway. This pair will be releasing alongside the black style on Feb. 27 for a retail price of $150 each.

Image via Complex Original

Image via Complex Original

Image via Complex Original