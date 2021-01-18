After dropping their first sneaker collaboration together last year, Patta and New Balance have linked up again, this time for an upcoming New Balance 991.

Today, the Amsterdam-based boutique shared a detailed look and confirmed that this project is releasing in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the New Balance 991, a staple design from the sportswear brand's 99X footwear series crafted in the U.K. at New Balance's Flimby factory.

This collab wears a grey-based mesh upper that's paired with premium brown suede overlays while Patta's branding is embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a white and tan-colored Abzorb midsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the Patta x New Balance 991 collab in both men's and women's sizing at Pattanewbalance991.com starting on Jan. 22 at 13:00 CET. A limited run of pairs will also be available at select retailers including at Beams, Concepts, and DOE on Jan. 29.

Image via Patta

Image via Patta