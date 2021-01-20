The popular Nike Kobe 6 may be the next shoe from Kobe Bryant's signature basketball line to receive the Protro treatment.

Soleheatonfeet is reporting that a "Challenge Red/Black-White" makeup is expected to arrive sometime in early 2021. Although it's unconfirmed, the color scheme suggests that it may look similar to the original "All-Star" colorway. Since the inception of the Kobe Protro series in 2018, the brand has re-issued a selection of Bryant's signature models with modern tech including the Kobe 1, Kobe 4 and Kobe 5.

As of now, there is still a lot of uncertainty with future Kobe-related releases but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/20): Official images of the "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro have surfaced. According to @zSneakerheadz, the fan-favorite style is returning sometime next month. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned for official release details expected to arrive soon.

Image via Nike

