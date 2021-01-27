Alongside the forthcoming "Pink Pig" colorway, the popular Nike SB Dunk Low will soon be decked out in another car theme.

Newly leaked images shared by @Hanzuying show a closer look at the SB Dunk Low "Gulf," currently expected to hit shelves in March. According to @NikeSBorNothing, the style references the vintage 1970 Porsche 917 Gulf race car. The shoe features a light blue suede upper that's contrasted by a white Swoosh with black outlines on the sides. The standout detail is the number "58" appearing on the heel counter and tongue tag, which is a possible nod to Nike SB's "We Club 58" concept also seen on last year's "Griffey Jr." SB Dunk Mid. Finishing off the look is a white midsole with a bold orange outsole.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce a release date for this "Gulf" SB Dunk Low.

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying

Image via Hanzuying