There have been plenty of exclusive Nike LeBron PEs that LeBron James has worn on the court throughout his 18-year NBA career so far, and if you've been patiently waiting for one of the many previously unreleased pairs to release, now's your chance.

In celebration of James capturing his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP last summer, Nike announced today that it's bringing back one out of a total of 16 player edition styles from James' signature line via its Vote Back program. The set ranges from the King's first signature shoe in the "Purple Suede" make up to his sixteenth model in the "32,293 Points" iteration. Other notable highlights include the "Dunkman" LeBron 4, "Stewie Griffin" LeBron 6, and the "HWC" LeBron 7.

As confirmed by the Swoosh, only the top-voted sneaker will receive a launch exclusively on SNKRS at a future date. Readers can make their first selection on the app now with the second round of voting set to arrive soon.