Today, Nike confirmed the return of #LeBronWatch, a program established in 2018 that gave fans access to Player Exclusive sneaker colorways worn by LeBron James throughout each season. To date, LeBron Watch has consisted of special make-ups of his current game shoe inspired by classic Nike sneakers or standout LeBron releases of the past. This season, it appears we'll have a chance at owning some of James' older PE models outright.

Moments ago, James took to Instagram to preview this year's first LeBron Watch, revealed to be the "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 8 V/2. While there was some initial confusion about whether this meant an actual release of the model or an interpretation of the colorway on the LeBron 18, official Nike images and graphics suggest a release of the LeBron 8 V/2 in full family sizing could take place on Saturday, Jan. 23.

.@KingJames confirms the return of #LeBronWatch and shares a teaser for what we can expect this month 👀 pic.twitter.com/1aIm11Di2f — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 23, 2021

The "Graffiti" LeBron 8 V/2 first surfaced in 2011. James wore the shoe in the Goodman League vs. Melo League exhibition during the NBA's lockout that season. As of now, there's not a confirmed release date or time, but the Lakers and Bulls are expected to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST tomorrow night. We'll keep you updated as more information is revealed.

Image via Nike

