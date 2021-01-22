The Cosmic Unity isn't the only new Nike Basketball sneaker that surfaced this week. We're also getting a first look at LeBron James' current signature model but as a low.

Today, official Nike product images of the LeBron 18 Low were shared by Twitter user US_11 dressed in a bold fireberry, black, and light blue fury color scheme. One of the biggest changes between this new silhouette is the textile mesh upper that takes the place of the KnitPosite 2.0 material featured on its mid-top counterpart. Additionally, there are broad taping details that wrap around both the lateral and medial sides that extend onto what appears to be a Zoom Air and Max Air-cushioned tooling similar to its predecessor.

While the Nike LeBron 18 Low has yet to be formally unveiled by the brand, Finish Line's release calendar has this iteration releasing on Feb. 3.

Image via Nike, H/T US 11