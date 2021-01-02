Two of sports' biggest names have joined forces as Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Kylian Mbappé's has his own colorway of NBA Champion LeBron James' current signature shoe coming soon.

A first look at Mbappé's take on the Nike LeBron 18 was previewed by @Jesuscare on Instagram today, which appears to wear a color scheme that pays homage to his hometown country of France with the bold blue and red accents throughout the Knitposite 2.0 upper reminiscent of the French flag. Additional details include the footballer's "KM" branding stamped on the tongue, two mini Swoosh logos embroidered on the toe, as well as an iridescent heel counter and outsole.

Mbappé's Nike LeBron 18 colorway has already landed at select retailers overseas, but a stateside release has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/02): According to Foot Locker's release calendar, Mbappé's Nike LeBron 18 will hit shelves in grade school sizing on Jan. 7, for $160. There's currently no launch date available for the men's version but grab a detailed look at the upcoming pair below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

