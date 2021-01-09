The "Dunkman" colorway has been a staple in LeBron James' Nike signature basketball line since it was introduced on the Zoom LeBron 2, and now the theme continues on the LeBron 18.

There have been plenty of "Dunkman" LeBron releases in the past, but this latest iteration closely resembles the color blocking used on the Air Max LeBron 7. This pair combines a predominantly black KnitPosite 2.0 upper with bold green hits woven throughout the material, while mini Swoosh branding is embroidered at the forefoot. A black Max Air and Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a green translucent sole bearing the Dunkman logo completes the look.

Priced at $200, the Nike LeBron 18 "Dunkman" will be released on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on Jan. 29.

Image via Nike

