P.J. Tucker is the king of NBA sneakers, and it's not even close. It probably never will be. Perhaps his crowning on-foot moment went down during the summer of 2019, when he was spotted at Kith's fashion show wearing the ultra-rare, unreleased "Cheetah" Nike Air Yeezy 2 sample. Having first surfaced in 2012, the purple-based pair favors the All-Star colorway of the Nike Kobe 7 and was reportedly even made for Bryant to wear in some capacity during All-Star Weekend that year. Of course, that never happened and the shoe mostly stayed out of public view—until Tucker got his hands on them.

P.J. Tucker casually breaks out the incredibly rare “Cheetah” Nike Air Yeezy 2s 👀🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lQkBVkV0o7 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 6, 2019

Earlier tonight, Tucker took to Instagram to share his latest Player Exclusive design, a new colorway of the Kobe 6 Protro inspired by those "Cheetah" Yeezy 2s. "Outside of basketball, nobody has influenced me more in culture and fashion more than Kanye West," he said in a caption posted along with the photo.

Tucker also revealed that this is the first of several Yeezy-inspired Kobe 6 designs he's wearing this season.

"From 'Thru the Wire' days with the pastel Polos and Jays wit the crazy LV backpacks it began for me. So with my Kobe 6 PEs this year, I decided to do a Yeezy colorway for each."

As of now, neither Tucker or Nike have confirmed that any of these "Yeezy" Kobe 6 PEs will be releasing, but the release of a Tucker Kobe 5 PE last season is reason enough to hold out hope.

Image via Cato Cataldo/Getty