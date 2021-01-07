Along with the set of Nike Dunks confirmed to be dropping through the spring season, another barrage of Dunk Low styles surfaced this week courtesy of US_11 on Twitter.

The latest group features a mix of classic color combinations seen with the first two pine green and blue iterations below before switching up the color blocking with bold hits on the Swoosh seen on the latter pairs. It's worth noting that the pairs pictured are in grade school sizing but are expected to be available in men's sizes as well.

Aside from the aforementioned Dunk colorways expected to hit shelves this year, fans will soon be able to create their own iteration through the Nike By You program soon.

Grab a closer look below at the next series of Dunk colorways releasing sometime this year and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official release details that are expected to arrive shortly.