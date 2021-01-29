Not only is the "Vast Grey" Nike Dunk High on the way, but the brand is also serving up more women's exclusive styles of the popular silhouette soon.

According to Twitter user @brandon1an, scheduled to arrive in early 2021 is s sail and team red colorway of the Dunk High dropping in women's sizing. The shoe wears the standard color blocking with a sail-based leather upper that's combined with burgundy overlays on the forefoot, heel counter as well as on the Swoosh branding. The cream tones don't appear to make their way onto the tongue, which opts for a crisp white hue instead.

Other women's exclusive styles of the Nike Dunk High are also reported to hit shelves throughout 2021 including in dark sulfur, football grey, and crimson tint colorways.

A release date for this women's exclusive Nike Dunk High is not yet available, but the shoe is slated to release in early 2021 for $120. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/29): With the launch details still unconfirmed, official images of the women's exclusive "Team Red" Nike Dunk High colorway have surfaced suggesting that the release may be imminent. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Dunk High Women's "Team Red'

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: Sail/Team Red/Pale Ivory

Style #: DD1869-101

Price: $120

Image via Nike

