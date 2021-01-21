In addition to the current offerings from Nike Basketball's signature lines, a new performance model is set to begin its rollout soon.

This week, official retail images of the Nike Cosmic Unity have surfaced in its upcoming "Green Glow" colorway. While the Swoosh has yet to officially unveil the shoe, the upper appears to feature a knitted construction while a large translucent Swoosh appears on the lateral portion and extends onto the protruding green heel counter and the Air Zoom-cushioned midsole. Adding to the look are multicolored shoelaces and herringbone traction covering the outsole.

This also isn't the first time we've seen the model, as Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was seen wearing an all-black colorway during a pre-game shoot around last month.

As of now, an official release date for the Nike Cosmic Unity has not yet been established by the brand. Grab a detailed look below and keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Cosmic Unity "Green Glow"

Release Date: 2021

Color: Natural/Natural-Total Orange-Green Glow

Style #: DA6725-001

Price: $150

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike