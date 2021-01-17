Around this time last year, Paul George debuted his fourth signature sneaker, the Nike PG 4. The Tony Hardman design introduced a shrouded upper to the line, while retaining the same low to the ground feel of its predecessors and implementing the new Air Strobel tooling for performance and support. It also marked the beginning of a new chapter in George's career, as he suited up for his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shortly after its launch, the PG 4 was added to Nike by You, the brand's customization platform. In addition to the usual choice of colors, lettering and numbering, designers could choose different materials for the shroud, along with the speed graphic option. With an affordable $130 price tag, PG fans quickly took to the platform to work on colorways of their own. Before the PG 5 officially hits retail this week, here's a rundown of the 50 Best Nike By You PG 4 Designs.