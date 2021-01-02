There have been plenty of new Nike Air More Uptempo colorways that have hit shelves in the past few years and adding to that list is this latest "Sunset" iteration possibly dropping soon.

While the inspiration behind this version is currently unknown, the name of the color scheme may have confirmed that the look is borrowed from the classic Air Max Plus style. The shoe wears a predominantly white leather upper while orange hits cover the 'AIR' underlays on the sides. Keeping the look somewhat subtle are purple jewel Swoosh logos appearing at the heel while a mostly white outsole sits underneath.

As of now, an official release date of this "Sunset" Nike Air More Uptempo has not been announced by the brand, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Air More Uptempo "Sunset"

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: N/A

Style #: DH4968-100

Price: $160

Image via Nike

