Joining the upcoming Air Max 90, Nike is adding to the upcoming St. Patrick's Day festivities with a new Air Force 1 Low coming soon.

This latest iteration of the Air Force 1 Low takes a similar design approach to its Air Max 90 counterpart by not only covering the model with an abundance of green shades but also with four leaf clovers debossed on the heel counter. Elsewhere on the shoe, metallic gold hits cover the aglets as well as the lace dubrae at the forefoot, while a white midsole and a dark green outsole sit underneath. Grab a detailed look below.

As of now, there's no release info available for this "St. Patrick's Day" Nike Air Force 1 Low, but expect official details to arrive in the weeks ahead.

Image via Nike

